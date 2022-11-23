Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,373. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

