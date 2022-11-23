Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,283 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 74,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,864. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

