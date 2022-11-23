Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 241.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rain Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 549.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

