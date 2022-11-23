Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Franklin M. Berger Buys 45,000 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 122,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,161. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

