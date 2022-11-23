Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,353 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.65. 20,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,235,039 shares of company stock valued at $102,874,199. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

