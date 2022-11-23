Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 38,037 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,037 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.47. 28,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

