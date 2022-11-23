Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $63.90 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $63,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $377.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,115. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

