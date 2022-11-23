Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,862 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 201,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

