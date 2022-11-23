Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,968 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $163,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 963,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,782,725. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

