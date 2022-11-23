Quantum Price Reaches $0.0009 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 57.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 93.7% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $503,733.43 and $184,516.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010678 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00139859 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $184,957.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

