Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Doximity, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $31,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

