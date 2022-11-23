Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

