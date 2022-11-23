Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 69,652 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

