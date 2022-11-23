Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 59,666 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 60.6% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

