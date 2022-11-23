Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 39,628 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

AMAT stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

