Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,506 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN opened at $341.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

