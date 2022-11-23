Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 185,072 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 185,072 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

