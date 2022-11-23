Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,356 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASH opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.