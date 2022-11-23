Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 23,793 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

CPG opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.