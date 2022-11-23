Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

