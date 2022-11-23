Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,023 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.