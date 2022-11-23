PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 8.1%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,004,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average daily volume of 361,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

