Prudential PLC Sells 173 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

