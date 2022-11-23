Prudential PLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.