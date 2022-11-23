Prudential PLC Sells 12,128 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

