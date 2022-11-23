Prudential PLC Purchases 695 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

CAT opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.