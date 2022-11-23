Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

