Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

