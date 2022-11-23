Prudential PLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

