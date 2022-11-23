Prudential PLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

