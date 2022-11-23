Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

PRU stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,527,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.