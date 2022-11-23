Protective Life Corp Acquires 42,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Protective Life Corp grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 13.2% of Protective Life Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Protective Life Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,219,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 376,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,464,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

