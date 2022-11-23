ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 24,401,987 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

