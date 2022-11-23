ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.95. 6,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

