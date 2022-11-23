Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Share Buyback Plan

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. 113,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

