Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 111,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.