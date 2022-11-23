Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 10,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

