Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $7.89 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.27% of Enovis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $336,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Enovis

ENOV stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.