Primecap Management Co. CA Has $694,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

