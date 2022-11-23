Primecap Management Co. CA Buys Shares of 12,500 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 261,845 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $844,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,882 shares of company stock worth $12,277,097. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

