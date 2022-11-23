Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.17. 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

