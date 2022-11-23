Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$116.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

PBH stock opened at C$82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$133.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

