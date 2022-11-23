PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,408.79

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,408.79 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($14.66). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($14.90), with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £537.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,295.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,407.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

