PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,408.79

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,408.79 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($14.66). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($14.90), with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £537.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,295.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,407.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33.
PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
Further Reading
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.