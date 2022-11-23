PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $489,014.67

PotCoin (POT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $489,014.67 and $5.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00471588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00017556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

