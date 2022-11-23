Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.61 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $80.54 million and $14.61 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12705789 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,650,013.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

