Pirate Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,427.58 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $68.93 million and $136,427.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00263613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,676,223 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

