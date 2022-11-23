Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.06

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Merger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

