Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,052 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 46.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

