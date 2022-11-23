PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 213,409 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.