Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,447,517 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 115,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

